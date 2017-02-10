Suspect in Door-to-Door Cookie Scam Charged

The woman responsible for the January door-to-door cookie scams was found and charged this week.

The woman was 39-year-old Nikeyshi Nicole Carzell. According to reports, Carzell had been the perpetrator of scams in four different neighborhoods. She would send her child to doors of houses under the pretense of selling cookie dough, pretzels, pizza, popcorn, and other snacks. The child would collect the money and bring it to their mother who would pocket it for herself. The promised snacks were never delivered to the victims of the scam.

After investigating the case for several weeks, CMPD identified Carzell as the suspect of scams that occurred on Kirkgard Trail off West Sugar Creek Road, Berewick Commons Parkwa, off Shopton Road West, and Bald Eagle Drive north of Mint Hill.

Carzell was arrested from her home on Wednesday, charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense, and was served with 3 warrants while in custody. She was later released on $4,000 bail.