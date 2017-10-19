Suspect Killed in York County During Officer-involved Shooting

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place in York County.

The incident happened on Thursday morning. According to reports, the shooting occurred after the suspect had led police on a high speed chase through South Carolina.

In the course of the incident, the suspect fired shots at North Carolina Highway Patrol officers. Two Kings Mountain Police officers fired shots at the suspect. An ambulance was called for the suspect who was later pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wounds. The suspect has not been identified yet, but police say he was a white male.

Reports indicated that the chase ended in Kings Mountain. Roads in York County were closed after the incident, including Lloyd Wright Road between Knox Road and Calvin Road. The closures were in place to facilitate investigations of the incident.

Both of the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as per usual protocol until the shooting has been fully investigated.