Suspect of Lancaster Shooting and Homicide Arrested and Charged

The suspect of a Lancaster shooting that took place last week was arrested and charged.

The incident began after an argument at a home in the 600 block of Hood Park Lane on Wednesday of last week. According to reports, the suspect and the victim were both in the home and began to argue about a transaction involving a firearm.

The argument escalated, and the suspect fired the weapon at Demarcus Laquan Hendrix, and then fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Hendrix was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but was later pronounced dead.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Zakee Antwon Edward Davis. Police believed that he had fled to Washington D.C. to stay with family. Authorities discovered his location in Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning, and took him into custody.

Davis was brought back to Lancaster County where he was charged with murder.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 803-283-3388.