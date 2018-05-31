Suspect Shot and One Stabbed in Salisbury Bank Robbery

One suspect was shot and a citizen was stabbed during a bank robbery in Rowan County.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at the First National Bank on 322 E. Innes Street in Salisbury. According to reports, the suspect entered the bank and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was then pursued by Rowan County officers to an area in Davidson County. Police tried to apprehend the suspect as he jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot into Anderson RC Hobby Shop, located on Mendenhall Street in Thomasville.

A citizen came in between the suspect and his escape route so he took out a knife and stabbed the citizen several times before continuing to flee. Officers attempted to use tasers on the suspect but they were unsuccessful in stopping his flight. A Salisbury Police officer then fired his weapon at the suspect, striking him.

The gunshots caused serious injuries in the suspect. The stab injuries of the victim were described as non-life-threatening.

Police say a second suspect in the case was also treated at the hospital, but for a medical problem unrelated to the incident.

Investigations are now taking place. No names of suspects or the victim have been released.