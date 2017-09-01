Suspect Slashes the Tires of 9 Rock Hill Patrol Cars

Rock Hill police are conducting investigations after the tires of 9 of their patrol vehicles were slashed.

According to Rock Hill police, 18 tires in total were slashed. The crime occurred overnight on Tuesday night.

Reports indicated that an officer with the Rock Hill Police, Captain Brent Allmon, was the first to notice the slashed tires. He found the damaged tires at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning as he drove through the lot containing the patrol cars. He noticed that several of the marked Tahoe vehicles had flat tires.

Each of the nine damaged cars had approximately two tires that had been slashed. Police believe the crime to have been committed with a knife. The cars sustained $3,000 worth of damage.

The vehicles have since been fixed, but police are now searching for the person responsible. Investigators have been able to acquire pictures from the surveillance footage and are now attempting to get facial recognition on the blurry photos.

Police say the person responsible is looking at some fairly serious consequences when caught such as up to a year in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7200.