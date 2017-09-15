Suspect Strikes CMPD Officer With Vehicle While Fleeing

Investigations are ongoing after a suspect struck a CMPD officer with his vehicle while fleeing from police.

The incident began on Thursday just before 3:00 p.m. in the 200 block of South Linwood Avenue as officers attempted to apprehend a suspect who had several outstanding warrants. The suspect was resistant to arrest, however, and attempted to flee the scene by driving away in his vehicle.

While fleeing from the scene, the suspect’s car struck an officer causing minor injuries. The suspect drove a short distance before running the vehicle into the bushes and abandoning it near Exchange Street.

However, officers were able to catch and arrest the suspect. One other suspect was arrested during the incident as well. K9 units were used to find and catch the suspects.

The male suspect sustained minor injuries in the incident as well. Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of the minor injuries.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the suspects or the charges for which the male suspect was wanted. Investigations are still taking place in connection to the incident.