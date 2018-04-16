Suspect Wanted in December Homicide Case

Police say they have identified a suspect in a homicide case from December.

The homicide took place on December 14, 2017 in northwest Charlotte. The victim, 39-year-old Antwain Maurice Price, was found near Thomasboro Drive with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, police said that they believed the shooting to have taken place in a different location from where the victim was found.

Investigations since the incident have led detectives to a suspect. He has been identified as 33-year-old Joseph Tyrell Abercrombie. He also goes by the names “Jay” or “South Carolina.” Police have warrants for his arrest that include the murder charge as well as charges for identity theft, possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy, and obtaining property by false pretenses.

The suspect is aware that he is being sought and has been attempting to allude police by traveling and staying in South Carolina hotels. Police have warned the public that he is armed and dangerous. They also say that he may be traveling with a 23-year-old woman identified as Bria Anansa Shawntia Robinson.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.