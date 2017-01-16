Suspected Arson Displaces Residents

A fire that was started in a car on Sunday morning spread to a mobile home.

The car appeared to have been set on fire deliberately at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The flames then spread to the mobile home on 503 Malcom Lane.

Police also found one other car that had been burned, and two other cars in the area that had been vandalized with slashes found in all four of the tires.

As a result of the fire, six people have been forced out of their home, including two children. Police are now investigating the case as arson, and have taped off the entire area to look for evidence.

No one was injured in the blaze, but significant damage was accrued. Police valued the damages at $15,000.

Police are intent on catching the suspect as there have been multiple reports of fire and countless reports of vandalism in the past few months in this specific area. Authorities say that it is possible that the incidents are related.