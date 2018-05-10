Suspects Arrested After Shooting and Police Chase in Northwest Charlotte

Two suspects have been arrested after a shooting and a short police chase in northwest Charlotte.

The incident began after two suspects attempted to steal beer from the QuikTrip in the 4200 block of Brookshire Boulevard. According to police reports, CMPD were called to the convenience store and then witnessed the two suspects trying to get away with several cases of beer.

Officers initiated a short police chase, and apprehended one of the suspects. While they were restraining him with handcuffs, shots were fired from a short distance away.

The second suspect was later apprehended and taken into custody without further incident.

It is yet unclear whether the shots were fired directly at officers or not. Neither of the suspects have been identified by police.