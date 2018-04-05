Suspects Arrested After West Charlotte Shootout

Several suspects have been apprehended following a shootout in west Charlotte.

The shootout allegedly took place at the intersection of Nations Ford Road and West Arrowood Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports indicated that two cars were involved in the incident, and suspects inside the cars were firing shots at each other. Police did not say whether any injuries occurred as a result of the shooting.

One of the vehicles was later identified, and police initiated a chase. The suspects stopped the vehicle and were apprehended.

In total, four people were detained. Police did not state whether any more suspects are being sought at this time. Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.