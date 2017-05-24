Suspects Carjack Car, Flee From Police

Two suspects have been arrested after they carjacked a jar and later attempted to flee from police in a vehicle pursuit.

The robbery had occurred on Monday night in the 2400 block of Dunlavin Way. According to police, the vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint by several suspects. The victim had reported the carjacking and given police information about the car that had been stolen.

On Tuesday police saw the stolen vehicle near The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road and attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the driver of the car did not pull over for police, and officers initiated a chase.

The pursuit lasted until the 4600 block of North Tyron Street when the driver of the stolen car struck another vehicle that was coming out of a parking lot. After this, several of the suspects attempted to flee on foot but were stopped by a K9 unit and CMPD officer and taken into custody where they were questioned. Charges and identification of the suspects have yet to be released.

Police reported that the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspects sustained minor injuries in the collision and was treated at the scene before being released.