Suspects in Custody Following Chase Involving Police

Police have detained several suspects after the driver led police on a chase in east Charlotte.

CMPD have not yet released what led to the police chase. However, the chase ended in a crash between the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Camry, and a CMPD patrol vehicle near the intersection of The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road.

The scene of the crash was an active scene leading to road closures and delays. No one was injured in the crash, but police took three people into custody from the scene.

The identities of the three individuals have not been released by police.