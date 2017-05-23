SUV of Missing Charlotte Uber Driver Found in Maryland, Occupants Arrested

The SUV of a missing Charlotte Uber driver was found being driven by four men in Maryland. Two of those men were arrested.

The missing man is 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chavez. According to police, Medina-Chavez had left his home on Saturday night with the intention of working for Uber for a couple of hours and then returning home. However, after the man had left home to pick up a customer, he was not seen by his family again.

Police began investigations as a missing person case, but later opened it as a homicide case, stating that Medina-Chavez was thought to be in grave danger. After receiving reports of the fraudulent use of the victim’s credit card, police began further searches in Maryland. CMPD partnered with Annapolis police who contacted officers in Charlotte upon receiving a hit matching Medina-Chavez’s license plate number.

The 2008 Nissan Pathfinder was found near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge on Monday just before midnight. Police in the Annapolis area pulled the car over to find four people inside. All four were taken into custody, but two were later released.

The two suspects who remained in custody and were arrested are 24-year-old Diontray Divan Adams and 20-year-old James Aaron Stevens. The two are being interviewed by CMPD with regards to the location of the missing man, but have only been charged with minor offenses. Adams was charged with financial credit card fraud along outstanding charges in Maryland. Stevens was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The search for Medina-Chavez continues, but the family says their hopes have raised since the finding of the vehicle and hope that it will lead to the discovery of the missing man. In the meantime, police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.