SWAT Agents Involved in Stand Off

Members of the SWAT team were called out to a residence on Tuesday morning to negotiate a situation at a home in northeast Charlotte.

The home is located in the 10000 block of Whittersham Drive. According to reports, SWAT agents were called to the scene before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning with the intention of arresting a suspect that was inside the home. After they arrived at the home, police report that they were able to arrest two additional suspects who were connected to the suspect in question, but the third suspect remained locked and barricaded inside the home for several more hours.

After several hours, SWAT agents were able to take the third suspect into custody. This arrest happened at approximately 9:00 a.m.

At this time, the purpose for the stand-off and the charges of the suspects are unknown.