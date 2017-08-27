SWAT Incident Leads to Evacuation of Hotel Guests

A SWAT standoff in east Charlotte on Saturday led to the evacuation of hotel guests.

The incident began as an armed robbery that occurred near the intersection of Four Winds Drive and Albemarle Road just before 7:00 p.m. Police arrived at the scene, and got a description of the suspect’s vehicle. The car was later located outside of the InTown Suites hotel and extended stay on Albemarle Road.

The suspect was not inside the vehicle, so SWAT officers and negotiators were called to the scene to set up a perimeter around the hotel. To be safe, occupants of the hotel were evacuated and escorted to a different location.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect, and no injuries occurred as a result of the incident. The suspect was identified as 48-year-old David Terry Jamison. Jamison was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by a felon.