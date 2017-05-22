SWAT Standoff Ends in Arrest

A SWAT standoff that occurred in northeast Charlotte on Monday ended in an arrest.

The standoff occurred after a victim had reported a robbery that had taken place at around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to the victim, the suspect had broken into their home in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive, stole property, and held a gun to the victim. After threatening the victim, the suspect fled the scene.

Police arrived at the scene on Prospect Drive, and interviewed the victim. From the description, CMPD identified the suspect as 34-year-old Lavarchio Allen and proceeded to the man’s residence in the 500 block of Concordia Avenue.

After evacuating nearby residents, CMPD and members of the SWAT team negotiated with Allen. The suspect then came without incident and was arrested. Allen’s charges have not yet been released.