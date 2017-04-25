SWAT Team Called to Scene of Barricaded Suspect

The SWAT team was called to a scene on Tuesday after a man with a long criminal record barricaded himself inside a home.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of St. Mark Street. According to police, officers arrived at the home, believing Demont Maurice Forte to be inside. Reports say that Forte had several outstanding warrants out for his arrest at the time.

After police arrived at around 6:00 a.m., they saw a person inside who they believed was Forte. Officers announced their presence, and asked Forte to come outside. The suspect, however, remained inside the house and began taking steps to barricade himself in.

Due to the suspects lengthy criminal record that includes over 40 arrests for violent crimes, drug-related crimes, and one murder, officers called the SWAT team to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Authorities then began to evacuate residents from nearby homes while the situation was concluded. After an hour and a half of negotiations, Forte still refused to leave the house. The SWAT team then employed “energetic breaching”, during which small explosives are used, at approximately 8:00 a.m., and were then able to enter the home and arrest Forte. The suspect was taken in for interviewing, and will afterwards be brought to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.