Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Children Denies Guilt

A teacher accused of inappropriately touching his students is denying the charges made against him this week.

57-year-old Neil David Krasnigor is a math teacher at Mount Mourne IB School in Iredell County. He has been teaching in the district at several different schools since 2005. The teacher was arrested on Wednesday after reports had been filed to police that he had been inappropriately touching students.

Reports indicated that several students came forward with the accusations after Iredell-Statesville Schools had filed the report regarding the inappropriate acts. The teacher was suspended with pay on March 21st, and official investigations began on March 27. The investigations lasted for a month after which time Krasnigor was arrested by Cabarrus County police. He was given a bond of $10,000.

According to police reports, the incidents of the crimes occurred between August of 2016 and March of 2017. Krasnigor is denying the charges made against him stating that he has always been dedicated to a career of excellence as a teacher.

Krasnigor has been charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of assault on a female.