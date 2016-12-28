Teacher Charged for Sex Act with 17-Year-Old Student

A Gaston County teacher accused of having sex with a teenage student was arrested on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old and his parents reported Summer Dellinger Sparrow, 41, a Cherryville High School English teacher since 2004, and Cherryville police had been investigating her for the past weeks.

Sparrow allegedly picked up the student before having sex with him at her home in Cherryville on Oct. 22. They had been communicating with each other over Snapchat before the incident.

Sparrow is charged with felony sexual activity with a student and was held on an unsecured bond.

Sparrow was suspended with pay during the investigation.