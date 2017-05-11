Teacher in Charlotte Arrested After Inappropriate Contact With Students

A teacher in Charlotte has been arrested and charged after being accused of indecent liberties with his students.

The teacher is Juan Vazquez who teaches 11th Grade AP English at a South Mecklenburg High School. According to reports, the incidents occurred outside of school. Vazquez, who had posted several photos on his Twitter account with himself and students at prom last week, was arrested on Wednesday night after these accusations. He was suspended on full pay by the school until the results of the investigation come in. Vazquez’s first appearance before a judge was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, counselors were at the school to speak to any students who need support as a result of these events.

The teacher has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of a sex act with a student. a