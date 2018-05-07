Teen Arrested After Pointing Gun at Victims at SC Strawberry Festival

A teenager has been arrested after he pointed a gun at two other teens at the SC Strawberry Festival.

The South Carolina Strawberry Festival was in full swing on Saturday evening at Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill when the incident occurred. According to police reports, officers were called to the area behind the big slide at the festival at around 9:00 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered that a 14-year-old boy had pulled out a gun and pointed it at another 14-year-old victim. He then pointed it at another teenager who was there with the first victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police were able to locate the teen shortly afterwards on Tom Hall Street near the Wells Fargo. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of assault and battery.

Initial investigations revealed that the teens had argued before the festival, and then escalated at the event.

The identity of the suspect is not being released due to his age.