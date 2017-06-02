Teen Arrested After Sexually Assaulting a Couple

Police arrested a teenager an hour after he sexually assaulted and robbed a couple in uptown Charlotte.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The couple was walking near the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention center when they were attacked by a 19-year-old youth. According to reports, the teen was in possession of a stolen handgun which he used to threaten the victims while he bound the male victim and forcibly stripped the couple of their clothing. The man then raped the woman victim and robbed them both of their clothes, wallets, and cellphones before fleeing.

The couple then fled to a nearby hotel where they called 911 and gave officers a detailed description of the attacker. Police were able to identify the suspect as Tevin Quayshawn Williams. Police used helicopters and K9 units and were able to discover the teenager not far from the site of the attack near Trade and Tyron.

Williams was arrested less than an hour after the attack thanks to police work and the excellent descriptions made by the victims. He was charged with two counts of 1st degree rape, three counts of 1st degree sex offense, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police say this is not the first time the teen has been in trouble with the law. He was recently in prison for previous robberies, and has a number of other minor charges on his record.