Teen Arrested After Stealing Mother’s Car, Leading Police on Chase

A teenage girl has been arrested after she stole her mother’s car and led police on a short chase on Thursday.

The incident began after a vehicle was spotted driving dangerously on I-77 in Iredell County. Witnesses to the event said that the car was failing to stay in its lane and was swerving from lane to lane. Police were advised by the mother of the teen who said that she had awoken to find that the car had been stolen and her daughter was gone.

The teen, accompanied by another female passenger, refused to stop for police. The chase lasted for about one minute, with speeds getting to upwards of 100mph, before officers backed away from the chase.

The car was later located off of exit 59 near Tomlin Mill and Jennings Road where the driver had abandoned it. Officers then used K-9 units to locate the girl who was hidden with the female passenger in a thick patch of brambles.

Police say this is not the first time the teen has had trouble with the law. The girl is currently on house arrest and is wearing an ankle monitor.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident. The teen was charged with felony speeding to elude police, and was taken into custody before being transferred to the custody of juvenile services.