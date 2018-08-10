Teen Arrested After York County Home Invasion

A teenager has been arrested after he broke into a home in York County on Thursday.

Police were called to the home of the York County couple after they reported that an armed man wearing a camouflage mask had burst into their home just after midnight. The home was located on Ferndale Road.

The suspect allegedly broke through a window and then held the couple at gunpoint while he stole money from them. He then fled the scene in a stolen white pickup.

As police arrived on the scene, they saw the white pickup driving away. A chase was initiated which lasted several miles as they chased the suspect on S.C. 322 towards Rock Hill. Finally, police were able to stop him by putting stop sticks in the path of the suspect which punctured the tires and caused the car to wreck.

Police were able to arrest the suspect at the scene. He was identified as 18-year-old Collin Rivers Jenkins. Police charged Jenkins with burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, grand larceny, and charges for the police chase and weapons charges.

Police were able to retrieve the stolen money as well as evidence from the crime such as the mask, a tire iron, and a .38 caliber handgun.