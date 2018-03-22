Teen Arrested in Connection to Gas Station Homicide

A teen has been arrested in connection to a gas station homicide that took place earlier this month.

The shooting took place at the Quik Trip in the 5200 block of Central Avenue. Police were called to the scene in east Charlotte after shots were fired that struck one person.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 17-year-old Daquan Shannon suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main where he was treated for the injury. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police investigated the incident, but had not made any arrests until Tuesday when 17-year-old Tyrelle Gaston turned himself in. He was taken into custody and charged with discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle. He was then transferred to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office.

Police say they are still investigating the incident. They did not say whether they are still seeking additional suspects in connection to the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.