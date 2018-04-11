Teen Arrested in Connection to West Charlotte Murder

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection to a west Charlotte murder that took place last week.

Investigations began after the body of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez was found in a wooded area near the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road. The body was discovered on April 6, just one day after the family of Hernandez reported him missing.

Foul play was almost immediately suspected in the case based on information that was given to them by family members. Detectives believed the victim to have been shot in the 4200 block of South Boulevard and later moved to the location where he was later discovered.

Early in the investigation, a manhunt began to find 18-year-old Jaime Melendez Suarez. He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the body was found.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday. He was placed into custody in Mecklenburg County Jail.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.