Teen Arrested in Fatal Armed Robbery Case

A teenager has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that proved fatal this week.

The robbery, which took place in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Tuesday morning, resulted in the death of 36-year-old Maria Eduviigig Echeverria de Gomez. Police reports indicated that the victim was being picked up by a family member and was heading to work when the shooting occurred.

The suspects, described as two black men driving a black sedan, drove quickly away from the scene. The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Police have apprehended one of the two suspects. He was identified as 19-year-old Antonio Darnell Shine. He will be charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the case.

The second suspect is still being sought, according to police. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.