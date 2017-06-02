Teen Charged for Involvement in Motel Murder

A teenager has been charged for involvement in the May 29 murder of a man in a motel room in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred in a room of the Travel Inn near Interstate 85 in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive. Police arrived to find two men suffering from wounds. The first was 23-year-old Bobby Wesley Jr. who had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also found a 16-year-old with minor injuries.

On Thursday morning members of the Violent Criminal Apprehension team with the CMPD were able to locate a suspect, 16-year-old Danigel Cowen, in Salisbury. He was charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection to the incident on Monday.

Police say that they are still investigating the incident and murder charges were not yet listed for Cowen. Police have asked anyone with information that may assist with the investigations to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.