Teen Charged With Assault After Hitting Teacher

A teenager in Charlotte has been charged with assault after he hit a teacher this past week.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday of last week at Whitewater Middle School. The details leading up to the assault have not been released, but police say that the 14-year-old student struck the 35-year-old teacher in the face, knocking the glasses off of the teacher’s face.

The teacher did not sustain any injuries as a result of the incident, but the student was arrested and then later released to his parents.

The trending violence among Charlotte Mecklenburg schools has been concerning parents and teachers alike. According to reports, many assaults occur each year with 300 assaults by a student towards a teacher in the 2015-2016 school year alone. Many parents feel that more should be done to prevent similar attacks. Leaders with CMS, meanwhile, assure parents that any act of violence of this nature will be treated with concern and that the students will be disciplined accordingly.