Teen Charged With Attempted Murder

A South Pointe teen was arrested on Friday in connection with a shooting in Rock Hill on December 1.

Police responded to a call on December 1st. The call was regarding a house on Constance way in Rock Hill. Witnesses say they heard the shots and breaking glass, and also that they had seen a suspicious vehicle, a white 1980s Oldsmobile, driving through the neighborhood. Witnesses also said that the shots came from Monroe Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a bullet hole in the first floor window, and a hole in the front wall of the second floor. They also found shell casings on the road. When they investigated the Oldsmobile, they could not connect the car with the shooting.

Police detectives spent a month investigating the incident, and were able to connect Jerrimyhia Roach, who is 17, with the shooting. They arrested him at his school on Friday.

Roach has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.