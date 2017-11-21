Teen Dies in Northeast Charlotte Homicide

Police are investigating after a teenager was killed in a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Monday night at around 11:00 p.m. Police arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Barton Creek Drive after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jervais Wan Ya Cain. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigations are now taking place to identify a suspect. Multiple teams are assisting with the investigation including the CMPD Crime Scene Search team, and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Persecution Team.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.