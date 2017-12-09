Teenager Arrested After Barricading Himself From Police

A teenager was arrested after possessing a stolen vehicle and barricading himself from the police.

The incident occurred on Thursday in north Charlotte. Reports indicated that 17-year-old Kievon Ratchford was inside a stolen vehicle that was taken during a recent incident on December 2 at a location on Beatties Ford Road. Police identified the vehicle on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. driving near Freedom Drive on I-85. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, Ratchford refused to stop.

During the attempted traffic stop, Ratchford was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle. Police did not initiate a chase.

Police reported that Ratchford is currently wearing an electronic monitoring device, and the suspect was seen to abandon the vehicle at Augusta Street and Dr. Webber Avenue and running to a nearby home. The house, which was vacant, was quickly surrounded by police. The suspect briefly barricaded himself, but police were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

The teen has been charged with several driving violations as well as possession of a stolen vehicle.