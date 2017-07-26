Teenager Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase

A teenager has been arrested after he led CMPD on a high speed chase.

The incident began after police identified a stolen Honda Civic that was being driven near Brookshire and Hoskins Roads last Wednesday. Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to comply and sped away from police instead. Officers initiated a chase and followed the vehicle from where the car was initially recognized to Wilkinson Boulevard and then onto I-85.

The driver of the stolen vehicle continued down the interstate towards Gaston County, still refusing to stop.

The chase escalated when, hindered by traffic on Berryhill, the suspect exited the vehicle, proceeded to nearby train tracks, and jumped onto a moving train in order to escape.

The suspect evaded police for nearly a week before being arrested on Tuesday. He was identified as 17-year-old William Mason and, among other offenses, was charged with resisting a public officer, riding on a train unlawfully, and trespassing.