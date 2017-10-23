Teenager Arrested After Shooting and Police Chase

Police have arrested a teenager following a shooting and police chase that occurred in West Charlotte.

The incident happened in the 8000 block of Lobilia Lane on Saturday. According to reports the suspect fired into a home on the street. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle shortly after the shooting and attemtped to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect, however, refused to stop and led police on a chase. The chase lasted until Hathaway Hills Drive where the suspect was apprehended.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Bruce Little. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property, possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing or eluding arrest with motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.