Teenager Arrested for Armed Robbery

Police have arrested a 13-year-old male in connection with an armed robbery in south Charlotte.

According to reports, residents of a home in the 6500 block of Wisteria Drive reported a break-in and an attempted robbery to police. The suspect had entered the apartment, tried to rob them, and brandished a gun. Police arrived, and the teen fled the scene, firing his gun once as he ran from the area.

Police reported that no one was injured in the shooting. The suspect was later identified as the 13-year-old teenager, and he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted robbery, concealed carry weapon, resisting arrest, damage to property, and possession of a handgun by a minor.