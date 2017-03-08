Teenager Beheads Mother 190 Miles East of Charlotte

In a scene that was disturbing not only to the community, but to police as well, a teenager was found holding a butcher knife and his mother’s severed head on Monday.

The incident occurred outside Zebulon in Franklin County right next to the Wake County Line. The victim was killed inside her home that is south of U.S. Highway 64 on Morgan Drive.

According to reports, the 18-year-old suspect Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada stabbed his mother, Yesenia Beatriz Funez Machado, 35, multiple times before using a butcher knife to remove her head. Machada then called police himself and waited calmly for them to arrive. Just before 1:00 p.m., police responded to the disturbing call in which Machada claimed that he killed his mother because he “felt like it”, and found the teen at the home with a butcher knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other.

Even seasoned police were shaken by the scene that they found inside the home which officers described as “gruesome.” Authorities say that the woman had three other children in addition to Machada. The two youngest girls were at the home at the time of the murder, but were found unharmed by authorities shortly after arriving at the scene. The other child, a 14-year-old male, was at school at the time of the incident.

The teen, who is an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, has been issued an immigration detainer. Authorities have also sited that it appears as though mental illness played a large part in the brutal murder. According to reports, Machada had been taking four separate medications for symptoms relating to schizophrenia and psychosis. He has been transferred to Central Prison which the Franklin County District Attorney has stated will be more appropriate for his unique circumstances.

The teen has been charged with first-degree murder, and is being held without bond. Police say that the case is a complicated one, and will take months to investigate the cause of this brutal and disturbing murder.