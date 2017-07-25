Teenager Critically Injured in Charlotte Shooting

A teenager has been seriously injured in a shooting that took place in southeast Charlotte on Monday night.

The shooting occurred late on Monday at around 11:15 p.m. According to police, the teenage boy was discovered in a vehicle on Glendora Drive and Monroe Road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was immediately transferred to Carolinas Medical Center Main for treatment. His injuries were described as being life-threatening.

Authorities stated that the victim was in his vehicle with a female passenger. He was in the 500 block of McMullen Way and was intending to meet someone. The passenger, who was a witness to the incident, reported to police that the vehicle was shot into and then a suspect fled on foot from the scene. The teen drove a short distance to the location where he was found and then stopped the vehicle.

Police arrived and brought witnesses into CMPD headquarters for interviews. K9 units and helicopters were used to try to locate the suspect, but no arrests were made.

Police are now investigating further and searching for the suspect. They ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.