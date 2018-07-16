Teenager Found Dead From Gunshot Wound

A 17-year-old has been arrested after a teenager was found dead with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Police found high school senior, 18-year-old Jamie Bright, at a home in the 1500 block of Clanton Road in southwest Charlotte on Sunday morning suffering from gunshot wounds. Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, 17-year-old Jermarion David Pernell Worthy was also found on the scene when police arrived, and was taken in for questioning. Three hours later, Worthy was charged with the death of Bright. Police said that the two teens knew each other before the shooting.

Bright had been on the verge of his senior year playing with the Harding University High School’s football team which won the championship in 2017.