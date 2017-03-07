Teenager Hit by a Car in East Charlotte

A teenager has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 in the morning on Tuesday morning. The 14-year-old teenager was walking near the 8600 block of Idlewild road when he was struck by a car.

The teen was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were described as being “minor”, and “non-life-threatening.”

Police did not release the circumstances surrounding the incident, or whether any charges were made in the case.