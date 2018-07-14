Teenager Injured in Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in an accidental shooting.

The incident took place in uptown Charlotte at around 1:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. According to reports, the teenage boy was playing with a gun when the gun went off. He received injuries to his hand as a result. Police responded to the 1500 block of Burton Street after the teenager’s sister made a call to police.

The condition of the teenager is unknown at this time.

Investigations are still taking place and police have not said whether any arrests or charges will be made in connection with the incident.