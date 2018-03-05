Teenager Killed in East Charlotte Shooting

A teen has been killed in a shooting that took place in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning at a QuikTrip convenience store in the 5200 block of Central Avenue. Police believe that there may have been a disagreement or altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect took out a gun and fired a shot at the victim.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the 17-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center Main, but was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The victim was identified as Daquan Shannon, the cousin of Mario Black who founded Million Youth March of Charlotte to try and help alleviate violence and drug use in the Charlotte area.

The area around the convenience store was roped off in an investigation late into the night on Sunday. The case is still an open and active investigation. Police have not released whether any suspects have been identified in the case, but they as anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.