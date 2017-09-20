Teenager Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman in Plaza Midwood

Police are searching for a teenager after he sexually assaulted a woman in Plaza Midwood.

The assault took place at around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning in broad daylight near a busy and populated area. According to reports, the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was watering flowers when she was approached by a young man. The suspect asked her whether she had seen his dog. When the woman turned her back on the suspect, he immediately groped her, attempting sexual assault.

The woman was able to fight the man off who then fled the scene.

CMPD later released that they have a warrant out for the arrest of a 17-year-old male in connection to the incident.

Residents of the area are upset, but not surprised, at the brazen attempted sexual assault. The area has seen an upsurge in different types of people moving in, according to locals, which they believe has led to the presence of these types of crimes.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.