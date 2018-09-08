Teens Arrested After BB Gun Rampage Through Gaston County

Two teens in Gaston County have been arrested after a BB gun spree through several towns in the county.

Reports indicated that the teens, armed with BB guns, damaged over 60 vehicles after driving through Belmont, Mount Holly, Cramerton, and several other towns throughout Gaston County . Belmont was particularly targeted, with 44 of the vehicles damaged in that town alone.

The BB’s inflicted a surprising amount of damage, shattering windshields and causing owners to be both incredulous and angry.

Police were able to identify, apprehend, and charge two teenagers with the crimes. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Duncan Hopkins and 19-year-old Nigel Baker. Police found BB guns in their vehicles, and they admitted to the crimes shortly afterwards.

A motive was not stated, but police said that they were charged in connection with all of the crimes.