Teens Arrested for Carjacking and Armed Robbery

Four teenagers were arrested on Friday after a string of armed vehicle theft. Kevin Irigoyen, age 18, Luis Rivera, age 17, Douglas Ramirez, age 16, and Steven Batista, age 16, were all arrested after committing 10 crimes. The carjackings all took place within a four day time period.

On Tuesday, the four teens came up to a man who was in his car on his way to work. They held him at gunpoint and told him to get out of his car and relinquish his wallet. The man did both before calling the police and reporting the incident.

On Thursday, the group of teenagers stole two cars while the owners were outside of their vehicles. Two others were stolen at gunpoint, and one of the victims was shot at as he tried to run away.

The last five carjackings happened on Friday. All of these were armed robberies, but one was unsuccessful due to a car malfunction.

Police were able to first find Irigoyen and Rivera. The information that they got from interviewing the two suspects helped them to also name Ramirez as one of the suspects. Ramirez came to the police of his own volition. The police were finally able to apprehend Batista as well after finding one of the stolen cars and stopping traffic. Batista was inside, and was brought into custody.

The four teenagers were all charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Batista was also charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle.

