Teens Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Rock Hill Basketball Game

Two teens were arrested for disorderly conduct at a basketball game in Rock Hill.

The incident happened at around 9:00 p.m. at a game at Northwestern High School on Tuesday. Rerpots indicated that the two individuals were asked by police working the game to leave the campus. Members of the Rock Hill Police Department encountered resistance, however, when one of the teens, identified as 18-year-old Kamari Antwan Phillips, tried to demand a refund for his ticket.

Phillips was denied a refund, and the teen began shouting curses at police and becoming more and more agitated. The teen was then arrested for disorderly conduct.

19-year-old De’Arius Jabreon Dickerson was also at the scene, and had also been asked to leave. Dickerson also began swearing loudly at police. When asked to leave the scene, Dickerson announced that he would rather be arrested with his friend. The teen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

According to police, Dickerson and Phillips were not students in the Rock Hill school district.