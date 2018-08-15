Teens Charged After Union County Elementary School Break In

Four teens have been charged after they broke into an elementary school in Union County.

Reports indicate that the teens went to Weddington Elementary School on Sunday night just before 11:00 p.m. and entered the school through a window. As soon as they entered the school, an alarm was activated which alerted police to a possible break-in.

Police were on the scene within 6 minutes. The deputy who responded to the alarm was able to spot two empty vehicles in the parking lot, and he quickly observed the window through which the teens had entered. He could see the four individuals walking around inside the building.

The deputy shouted out that he was there and ordered the suspects to enter a classroom.

The four teenagers were arrested and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. They were identified as 18-year-old Edward Drake Milano, 17-year-old Leah Young, 17-year-old Cooper James Glasgow, and 17-year-old Courtney Alyssa Connell. All four teens go to Weddington High School.

They will appear for their first court date on September 10, 2018.