Thieves Target Homes With Halloween Decorations

Complains have been pouring into CMPD after thieves targeted homes with Halloween decorations.

Police have reported at least three cases in the past month of thieves who sneak up to Charlotte homes and steal the Halloween decorations from their front lawns. The cases have been reported in several different areas such as the Providence Division and Eastway Division.

During the crimes, items such as pumpkins and inflatable figures have been taken from the yards causing distress to the owners and their children and grandchildren. The amount of decorations stolen from each yard range from $80 to $100.

More than simply the cost of these decorations, the crimes have served to lower holiday cheer somewhat for these residents.

Police investigating the crimes say that there is no proof that the crimes are connected. The crimes were likely committed by teens or kids in the area looking to pull a few “tricks” of their own.

No arrests have been made in any of the cases. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.