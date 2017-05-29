Police are investigating after the third homicide of Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte occurred early on Monday morning.

The incident took place in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive. Police received a call regarding the shooting at around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning and arrived to find two men suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The two men were found in the Travel Inn hotel in one of the hotel rooms.

23-year-old Bobby Wesley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. According to reports, the second victim was a 16-year-old teenage boy. The teen suffered minor injuries as a result of the shooting.

It is unknown at this time whether officers have identified any suspects, or what the motive for the shooting may have been.