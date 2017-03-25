Third Murder in One Week Rocks Charlotte-Mecklenburg Area

Police are investigating the third homicide just this week. Authorities say this is the 21st homicide reported this year.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive near West Sugar Creek Road and Interstate 85 at an apartment building at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Police reported that the victim was 28-year-old Michael Xavier Morris. He was inside the apartment with his fiance and her three children at the time of the incident.

Witnesses to the scene said that a knock was heard at the door. Morris answered the knock and was then shot by the person who entered. Authorities also say that one of the children, a 17-year-old girl, was also injured, but have not said how she sustained the injuries.

Neighbors also said that there had been an argument in the parking lot several hours before the murder, and that it may have been related to the shooting.

This is the third murder in one week. Police say that it is disheartening to see so many arguments being resolved with violence instead of words. Members of the CMPD say that they are now focusing on educating citizens about de-escalation techniques to help stem the flood of violence that has descended on the city this year. Many of the 21 homicides, they say, have been situations where the victims knew the suspects and were involved in disputes somehow.

No arrests have been made in this most recent of homicides.