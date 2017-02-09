Third Residential Fire in Two Days Blazes in Gastonia

It has been a busy week for Gastonia firefighters after three blazes swept through Gastonia homes this week.

The most recent of these fires happened in a home on Wednesday morning. The home was located on Essex Street. firefighters were called to the scene a little after midnight. When they arrived, a large fire was tearing its way through the home.

Firefighters were able to eradicate the flames within less than a quarter of an hour of their arrival, but there was still significant damage to the structure that will cost upwards of $10,000 to repair.

The house was vacant at the time, so no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire and have not yet released whether it was accidental or caused by arson. The previous two fires in Gastonia were ruled as intentional acts of arson, and one arrest was made in connection with one of the fires.